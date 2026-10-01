Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Drops Honest Quote Before MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play in the National League Division Series. As the second seed in the National League, Los Angeles didn’t need to play in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Dodgers will play the winner of the National League Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The Padres won the first game of the series 8-0. San Diego needs to win one more game to advance.

As the Dodgers prepare for the postseason, Los Angeles outfielder Kyle Tucker commented on his struggles after signing his record-breaking contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Makes Honest Statement Before MLB Playoffs

“The expectation of the fanbase and of ourselves is to get to the playoffs and win a World Series,’’ Tucker said to The Athletic (subscription required). “So at the end of the day, if we can get that job done, it doesn’t really matter how you got there, as long as you get there.”

Read more: Kyle Tucker was a costly bust. October offers a chance at salvation

Looking at Kyle Tucker

Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles this past offseason. The annual value of his contract is an MLB record.

Tucker can opt out of his contract after the 2027 season if he chooses.

Tucker, 29, had a rough first season with Los Angeles. He will have a chance to redeem himself in October.

In 2026, Tucker posted 0.7 bWAR with a .233/.330/.385 slash line, 17 home runs and 70 RBI over 154 games.

The Houston Astros selected Tucker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2018.

Tucker remained with the Astros through the 2024 season. The Astros traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.

During his time with Houston, Tucker made three All-Star Teams and won a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove Award.

He made the NL All-Star Team and won a Silver Slugger Award in his lone season with Chicago. He became a free agent after the 2025 season and signed his deal with the Dodgers.

In his nine big-league seasons, Tucker has posted 28.0 bWAR and an .840 OPS with 164 home runs and 560 RBI.