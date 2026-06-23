Dodgers Star Kyle Tucker Optimistic After Leaving Game With Back Spasms

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw Kyle Tucker leave their 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins with back spasms.

Tucker said that he first felt the injury going out to the field in the bottom of the first inning. He went to bat in the top of the second, drawing a walk against Twins starter Zebby Matthews.

“I really felt it when I went out for defense between innings in the first, back just lit up,” Tucker told Dodgers sideline reporter Kristen Watson on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “Went out there and just tried to hope that it’d kind of calm down or go away, just keep playing through it.”

After getting on base, Tucker was subbed out in favor of Alex Call. Call finished the game with two hits. The game was ultimately won on a tie-breaking home run by Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning.

Kyle Tucker Optimistic About Back Spasms

This isn’t the first time Kyle Tucker has experienced back spasms in his career. He had a case with the Houston Astros in July 2021, which caused him to miss two additional games.

Tucker feels pretty optimistic that this onset of back issues won’t be as bad as last time.

“I had it once,” said Tucker. “The initial, when my back locked up, kind of felt like that, so I kind of knew what it is. But it wasn’t to the extent that I had before, hopefully that’s good. Just got to see how it goes tomorrow.”

Tucker’s last case of back spasms didn’t require a stint on the injured list. But as he pointed out, he did not play again until the next series. Looking at the Astros 2021 schedule, there was an off day between their series against Cleveland and Oakland.

On a similar timeline, that would mean he’s out until they travel to San Diego to take on the Padres.

“It didn’t feel like how it did last time, which is good. Last time it was lighting up every couple of seconds. Here, it was just the one time that lit up my whole back then, after that kind of calmed down, but it’s super sore and smaller spasms.”

Tucker said rotational movements, such as swinging the bat and throwing, are where he feels it. He said finishing the swing kind of hurt.

It’s worth noting that Tucker swung at the first pitch he saw for a foul ball, then took the next four pitches from Zebby Matthews for balls. After getting to second, Tucker was lifted for Alex Call.

Dodgers Await Kyle Tucker’s Back Spasms to Clear Up

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on Kyle Tucker. Roberts isn’t too overly concerned about Tucker’s back, although he expressed caution. The Dodgers’ right fielder is currently day-to-day for now.

There will likely be more information ahead of the Dodgers’ next game against the Twins. Minnesota is starting right-hander Joe Ryan. Tucker’s inclusion in the lineup will be the biggest storyline entering that contest.

The Dodgers will see if Tucker can swing the bat or throw. Given how important those movements are, any sort of issue will likely mean him sitting out.