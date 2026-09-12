Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Gives Statement After Big Night vs. Marlins

The 2026 season has been a tough one for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker. However, he looked more like the $240 million man in their 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

“Just trying to do my job and do my part,” Tucker told SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson after the game. “Put together some good at-bats and try to put the barrel on the ball. It worked out well tonight; we’ll take the win.”

Getting Tucker hot at the plate will be one of the keys for the Dodgers as they near a postseason berth. That’s why they went out and got him to lengthen out their lineup. It hasn’t necessarily worked out in the first year, but the 29-year-old outfielder can rewrite the narrative on his contract.

Kyle Tucker’s Big Night vs. Marlins

Tucker made something happen in all four trips to the plate. He fell a double shy of the cycle and drove in five. The big blow was a grand slam against Marlins left-hander Cade Gibson that put them up 6-1 in the sixth inning.

“I know he throws a good amount of breaking balls, but I still have to respect his fastball,” said Tucker. “Just left on arm-side, and I got the most of it.”

The slam ended up being the Dodgers’ margin of victory, their 90th of the season.

“It’s great, especially in a close game. That could be the difference-maker in getting a win. I was just happy to play a great game as usual; we were able to put up some runs on the board for everyone. Worked out well for the first game of this road trip.”

After the game, Tucker is slashing .230/.326/.375 with 14 home runs. His 96 wRC+ paints him as a below-average hitter for the season. Despite his struggles, his teammates provide plenty of support.

“It’s great. They support everyone every single day, every single game we show up. It’s great being a part of a team like that. They ride or die with you. (I’m) excited for the rest of the season and getting into the playoffs.”

But his past track record suggests he’ll get hot, and he’s the type of bat that can carry a lineup when he does. And if that happens, the Dodgers will be a tough out for any team in October.

Dodgers Right Now

With the win, the Dodgers are now 90-57 on the season.

Their sights are on winning their fifth straight National League West division title. The magic number is down to four over both the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers could clinch the division during their series in Miami, depending on results.

Once the division is wrapped up, the key will be getting a Wild Card round bye. They hold a four-game lead in the loss column over the Atlanta Braves for the National League’s No. 2 seed.