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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Kyle Tucker News Before Reds Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammates after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers will be aiming to get things back on track during this series, as they lost each of their last two games against the Miami Marlins.

Now, as the Dodgers prepare for their series opener against the Reds, they have announced some news regarding Kyle Tucker.

Kyle Tucker Moving Up to Fourth in Dodgers’ Batting Order

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After batting fifth for Los Angeles in their most recent game against the Marlins, Tucker will now be batting fourth against the Reds.

Tucker moving up in Los Angeles’ batting order comes after he went 0-for-4 in each of his last two games. With this, it is a little surprising to see him move up the lineup. Yet, he will now be looking to bounce back against Cincinnati.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their game against the Reds, per Underdog MLB:

T. Edman CF M. Betts SS W. Smith C K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B J. De Paula DH

Looking at Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a triple during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tucker’s first season with the Dodgers has been rough. In 141 games this campaign with Los Angeles, he has posted 14 home runs, 65 RBI, and a low .226 batting average. This is after he posted 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .266 batting average in 136 games last season the Chicago Cubs.

Yet, Tucker still has time to end the season on a high note. Let’s see if he can have a big game against the Reds from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Kyle Tucker News Before Reds Series

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