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8-Year Player Makes Feelings Clear On Getting Traded To Los Angeles Dodgers

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DENVER, CO - MAY 01: Detail photo of a cap and glove of a player from the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to facing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 1, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres by a score of 5-4.

The teams are tied up at 1-1 with the series finale on Wednesday.

Before the series started, the Dodgers announced that they had made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on May 17: “The Dodgers acquired LHP Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day injured list.”

Lauer Makes Feelings Clear On Dodgers Trade

GettyEric Lauer #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on May 17, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Before Tuesday’s game, Lauer met with the media (via SportsNet LA).

He is happy to be with the Dodgers.

Lauer: “There’s a lot of things that they see in me that we could get back to where I was… I just think it’s a good place to be. It’s an organization that’s used to winning, and I’m here to help that continue… I think you couldn’t really ask for a better landing spot.”

Lauer had been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in eight games this season.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote (on May 19): “The Dodgers plan to have Eric Lauer make his first start next Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. He’ll be available for length out of the bullpen tomorrow.”

Lauer’s MLB Career

GettyEric Lauer #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 11, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

While Lauer has struggled this season, he is coming off a year where he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 28 games.

Before two seasons with the Blue Jays, the 2016 first-round pick had stints with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old is 46-44 with a 4.26 ERA in 156 career games (133 starts).

Dodgers Right Now

GettyManager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Dodgers are 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the top team in the National League West.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 15-9 in 24 games on the road).

After the Padres, the Dodgers will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year Player Makes Feelings Clear On Getting Traded To Los Angeles Dodgers

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