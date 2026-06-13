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Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Clayton Kershaw Makes Heartfelt Post

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 16: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to Game One of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up a series with the White Sox in Chicago.

They lost by a score of 8-2.

Dodgers Legend Clayton Kershaw Makes Post

GettyClayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers acknowledges the fans as he is removed from the game during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Also on Friday, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in four hours.

Kershaw wrote: “Where it all started for me. Just a kid, a dream, and the freedom to play the game I loved.
Millions of kids around the world are trapped in slavery and are denied the chance to simply be kids – to play, learn, and dream about what’s possible.
Proud to support one of our @kershawschallenge beneficiaries, @ijm, and help raise awareness of this reality. Every child deserves the freedom to play and the chance to build a future of their own. Learn more at ijm.org/freedomtoplay”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@suzysbookshelf: “Miss you, Kersh. 🥺”

@michelledunlap: “What a gift you are to this world! ❤️”

@wetalkdodgers: “Love this 💙 will contribute any way we can”

GettyClayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks with the media during a press conference announcing his retirement from the MLB at Dodger Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

@matthew_cox34: “My favorite player of all time 💙”

@taradijulio: “Thank you for supporting @ijm and educating your fans and followers on its important mission to end modern day slavery.”

@bernicepeters2748: “Amazing man!! 💙”

Looking At Kershaw

GettyClayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after pitching the 12th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kershaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent all 18 seasons of his career with the Dodgers, winning three World Series titles, three Cy Young Awards (and making 11 All-Star Games).

The 2014 National League MVP finished his legendary career, going 223-96 with a 2.53 ERA in 455 games.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stands in the dugout before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 21, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 44-26 record in 70 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 22-14 in 36 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Clayton Kershaw Makes Heartfelt Post

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