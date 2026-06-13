Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Clayton Kershaw Makes Heartfelt Post

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up a series with the White Sox in Chicago.

They lost by a score of 8-2.

Dodgers Legend Clayton Kershaw Makes Post

Also on Friday, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in four hours.

Kershaw wrote: “Where it all started for me. Just a kid, a dream, and the freedom to play the game I loved.

Millions of kids around the world are trapped in slavery and are denied the chance to simply be kids – to play, learn, and dream about what’s possible.

Proud to support one of our @kershawschallenge beneficiaries, @ijm, and help raise awareness of this reality. Every child deserves the freedom to play and the chance to build a future of their own. Learn more at ijm.org/freedomtoplay”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@suzysbookshelf: “Miss you, Kersh. 🥺”

@michelledunlap: “What a gift you are to this world! ❤️”

@wetalkdodgers: “Love this 💙 will contribute any way we can”

@matthew_cox34: “My favorite player of all time 💙”

@taradijulio: “Thank you for supporting @ijm and educating your fans and followers on its important mission to end modern day slavery.”

@bernicepeters2748: “Amazing man!! 💙”

Looking At Kershaw

Kershaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent all 18 seasons of his career with the Dodgers, winning three World Series titles, three Cy Young Awards (and making 11 All-Star Games).

The 2014 National League MVP finished his legendary career, going 223-96 with a 2.53 ERA in 455 games.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 44-26 record in 70 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 22-14 in 36 games on the road).