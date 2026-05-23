BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Officially Retires From MLB

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers (in Wisconsin).

They are coming off a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres (on Wednesday).

Dodgers Legend Officially Retires From MLB

Also on Friday, a former Dodgers star retired from baseball.

According to MiLB.com, Chris Taylor has called it a career on May 22.

Taylor’s MLB Background

Taylor was picked in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He played part of 12 seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

The two-time World Series Champion batted .248 with 860 hits, 110 home runs, 443 RBI’s, 516 runs and 91 stolen bases in 1,123 games.

Social Media Reacts To Taylor News

@AdrianMedina_16: “Chris Taylor has officially retired after 12 seasons. 2x World Series Champ, NLCS MVP, All-Star, and my favorite MLB player. His leadoff HR he hit on the first pitch of the 2017 World Series against Dallas Keuchel is still my favorite AB I’ve ever seen (fun fact: I was at a chilis with my pops watching the game and absolutely lost it). Thank you for everything, CT3.”

Bill Shaikin: “Chris Taylor has retired, according to milb.com. Taylor, 35, won two World Series rings and made one All-Star team during a 10-year run with the Dodgers. He was playing for the Angels’ AAA team in Salt Lake.”

@InsideHalos: “After 12 MLB seasons, Chris Taylor is calling it a career. 👏🏼 While his time in Anaheim was brief, #Angels fans got to watch a true professional suit up for the Halos during the 2025 season. A versatile player, steady veteran, and someone who always played the game the right way. Wishing CT3(3) nothing but the best in retirement! ⚾”

@hallofgoodpod: “Chris Taylor has officially retired and is now Hall of Pretty Good eligible. Taylor is best known for his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent parts of 10 seasons with the team. He made the All Star team in 2021, is a two time World Series champion, and also shared NLCS MVP honors with Justin Turner in 2017.”

@salinasmario2: “Chris Taylor deserves to get recognized at Dodger stadium some time this year. Was a big part of the golden age of this franchise”