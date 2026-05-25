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Los Angeles Dodgers Let Go Of Former MLB All-Star Before Rockies Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Santiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (on Sunday).

Santiago Espinal did not play in the game.

Dodgers Let Go Of Former MLB All-Star

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base during a game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Before Monday’s game, the Dodgers announced that they have designated Espinal for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers reinstated IF/OF Kiké Hernández from the injured list and designated IF/OF Santiago Espinal for assignment.”

He is currently batting .220 with nine hits, one home run, four RBI’s and four runs in 26 games.

Espinal’s MLB Career

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after he is thrown out at second base attempting to stretch a single during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Espinal was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2022, Espinal had a career-high 120 hits (in 135 games) and made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettySantiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after a 3-2 win over the National League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Following the Blue Jays, the 31-year-old spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (before joining the Dodgers this year).

Over 604 career games, Espinal is batting .260 with 432 hits, 21 home runs, 164 RBI’s, 184 runs and 28 stolen bases.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “While redundancy (having two right-handed hitting utility types) was likely the biggest driver in the decision, a source said that Santiago Espinal has not reached his renegotiated guarantee date. That means the Dodgers aren’t on the hook for his full $2.5 million for 2026.”

Dodgers Ahead Of Rockies Series

GettyManager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers come into their series with the Rockies as the top team in the National League West with a 33-20 record in 53 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 15-10 in 25 games at home).

Following the Rockies, the Dodgers will remain at home to host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Let Go Of Former MLB All-Star Before Rockies Series

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