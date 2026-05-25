Los Angeles Dodgers Let Go Of Former MLB All-Star Before Rockies Series

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (on Sunday).

Santiago Espinal did not play in the game.

Dodgers Let Go Of Former MLB All-Star

Before Monday’s game, the Dodgers announced that they have designated Espinal for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers reinstated IF/OF Kiké Hernández from the injured list and designated IF/OF Santiago Espinal for assignment.”

He is currently batting .220 with nine hits, one home run, four RBI’s and four runs in 26 games.

Espinal’s MLB Career

Espinal was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2022, Espinal had a career-high 120 hits (in 135 games) and made the MLB All-Star Game.

Following the Blue Jays, the 31-year-old spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (before joining the Dodgers this year).

Over 604 career games, Espinal is batting .260 with 432 hits, 21 home runs, 164 RBI’s, 184 runs and 28 stolen bases.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “While redundancy (having two right-handed hitting utility types) was likely the biggest driver in the decision, a source said that Santiago Espinal has not reached his renegotiated guarantee date. That means the Dodgers aren’t on the hook for his full $2.5 million for 2026.”

Dodgers Ahead Of Rockies Series

The Dodgers come into their series with the Rockies as the top team in the National League West with a 33-20 record in 53 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 15-10 in 25 games at home).

Following the Rockies, the Dodgers will remain at home to host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.