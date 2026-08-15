Logan Webb Shares True Feelings on Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers ticked off the baseball world with their trade for former Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. Los Angeles sent outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith to the Tigers for Skubal.

Nonetheless, while the San Francisco Giants aren’t in the playoff picture after being sellers at the trade deadline, they do have extra motivation to beat the Dodgers when the two teams meet for two series in September.

Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb shared his true feelings on Skubal landing with the Dodgers and the team having extra motivation when they face their arch-rivals next month.

“First time we face Skubal in LA or in San Francisco, I hope we respectfully beat the s–t out of him,” Webb said in an Aug. 14 video from MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “For us, that’s our rival. So you’re always like, man, you wish he went to literally any other team.

“But just goes to show that those guys are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and you respect the hell out of it. It sucks when you have to face him personally. I don’t have to face him personally, but I’m also friends with Skubal, so I’m cheering him on too on the TV.”

Tarik Skubal on Adapting to the Dodgers After Trade

Since the trade from the Tigers to the Dodgers, Skubal has made two starts for Los Angeles, having a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 4.09 and 12 strikeouts, per StatMuse. Despite the adjustment to Los Angeles, the veteran pitcher is content with how things are going as he looks to adapt to the team in this stretch run.

“It’s been great,” Skubal told SportsNet LA on Aug. 14 amid the series with the Milwaukee Brewers. “The transition has been pretty smooth in terms of everything that’s going on in life.

“But it’s been great to get to know these guys and start to build relationships and start to set the foundation. Hopefully, those bonds get really close, and we can do something special in October.”

Tarik Skubal Gets Blunt on Meeting New Teammates

Moreover, even though he’s jumping on a moving train, Skubal is excited to be part of the team that has won back-to-back World Series titles and is looking to go for a three-peat this fall.

“Getting to know a brand new team, obviously, I’ve spent eight seasons in one place, so I feel like I knew everybody there, and now I’m getting to know everybody here,” Skubal added. “I haven’t really played with any of these guys at all besides Will Smith for a two-week WBC thing, and I only played one time with him.

“Just getting to know these guys on a personal level, knowing about their families, what they do, where they live, what they do in their free time, dinners, all that kind of stuff. I think that that’s really cool, and it’s just those little things that, when you get to know people and then you go out there on the field, everyone’s kind of rowing in the same direction.”