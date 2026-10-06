Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce 5 Roster Moves During Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

The series is tied 1-1, and the series is shifting to Atlanta for the next two games. LA lost 3-2 on Sunday evening, but will send ace starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound for Game Three. Yamamoto will oppose Chris Sale in a marquee starting pitching matchup.

In news that likely won’t gain that much traction, the Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves at the AAA level on Monday, October 5.

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Dodgers Announce Roster Moves at AAA Level

The 2026 minor-league season is over, but that doesn’t stop roster transactions from taking place.

Here are the five moves that the Dodgers’ AAA affiliate made this week, according to the OKC Comets’ transactions tracker:

“Oklahoma City Comets activated RHP Nick Robertson from the Development List.”

“Oklahoma City Comets activated OF Chris Newell from the Development List.”

“Oklahoma City Comets activated RHP Ryder Ryan from the Development List.”

“Oklahoma City Comets activated RHP Antonio Knowles from the Development List.”

“Oklahoma City Comets activated LHP Jackson Ferris from the Development List.”

The activation from the Development List basically safeguards these players from being moved, and in the rare event that the Dodgers’ MLB club needs an extra arm or player during this playoff period, these guys serve as Taxi Squad players.

Looking at a few of the players, Ryder Ryan is the brother of River Ryan, who was traded to the Detroit Tigers for Tarik Skubal.

Jackson Ferris is one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, and he’s coming off a solid campaign with AAA Oklahoma City (119 strikeouts in 109.0 IP).

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Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now…

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to advance to the NLCS for the third straight season in their quest to three-peat as World Series champions.

It’s now basically a three-game series between the Braves and Dodgers to see who advances in the MLB playoffs, with two games being played in Atlanta, and if the series goes to a fifth game, it will shift to Los Angeles for the deciding contest.

If the Dodgers are going to advance, their bats will need to wake up and be less reliant on the home run ball. All seven runs the Dodgers have scored this postseason have come via the home run, and LA was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in Sunday’s 3-2 loss.