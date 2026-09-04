Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Concerning Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night to improve to 83-57 on the season.

On Friday, they’ll begin a series at home against the Washington Nationals, and ahead of the matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a fairly concerning decision regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani, who seems to be dealing with a plethora of injuries at the moment.

Dodgers Announce Ohtani Decision

Ohtani is still working through a lingering knee issue that has kept him away from pitching since before the All-Star break, but he remains in the lineup as a hitter.

However, he missed Thursday’s game while dealing with what seems to be a biceps and neck issue, according to Roberts. Now, he’ll miss his second consecutive game in the series opener against the Nationals.

He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts on Wednesday, the last time we saw him play, and he grimaced after his last at-bat, clearly showing signs of discomfort.

This marks the first time all season that Ohtani has missed back-to-back games.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/4 T. Edman CF M. Betts SS T. Hernández LF W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas 2B A. Call DH K. Tucker RF E. Hernández 1B B. Snell SP.”

Dodgers 9/4 T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

T. Hernández LF

W. Smith C

M. Muncy 3B

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call DH

K. Tucker RF

E. Hernández 1B B. Snell SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Campaign

Once again, Ohtani is having another MVP-level season and, while he hasn’t pitched in a while, he’s remained extremely productive at the plate.

He’s logged 499 at-bats this season and is currently batting .279 with 139 hits, 30 home runs and 80 RBIs while slugging .525 with a .906 OPS.

In the games he’s pitched, Ohtani has an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA across 14 starts and 85.2 innings.