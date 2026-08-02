Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Change During Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to avoid a sweep against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night after losing the first two games of the series.

Just minutes before first pitch at Dodger Stadium, however, manager Dave Roberts made a last-second lineup change involving starting catcher Dalton Rushing.

Dodgers Announce Rushing Change

Rushing was originally slated to start and bat ninth, but the Dodgers scratched him from the lineup shortly before the game.

Eliezer Alfonzo replaced Rushing and took over catching duties. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Rushing is dealing with a “minor arm issue.”

Updated Dodgers 8/2 S. Ohtani DH

A. Pages CF

T. Edman 2B

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

M. Muncy 3B

E. Alfonzo C E. Sheehan SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 2, 2026

Rushing’s 2026 Season

The Dodgers selected Rushing in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he is now in his second season with the big league club. He has appeared in 74 games this season.

He is batting .253 across 217 at-bats with 55 hits, 12 home runs, and 36 RBIs while posting a .475 slugging percentage and an .809 OPS.

Rushing has played a major role for the Dodgers over the past two months, stepping into a primary catching role after Will Smith suffered an injury and landed on the injured list June 11.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers enter Sunday’s game with a 69-42 record, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the best mark in MLB.

Los Angeles has experienced a whirlwind 24 hours, acquiring back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Rushing could have the opportunity to catch Skubal on Tuesday when the left-hander makes his Dodgers debut against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.