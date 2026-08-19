Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change Before Rockies Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the sweep Wednesday night after winning the first two games of their series against the Colorado Rockies.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature Roki Sasaki on the mound for L.A. against Rockies right-hander Kyle Freeland, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to make a few tweaks to his lineup.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision

Freeman has gone 5-for-8 in the series so far against the Rockies and started both games at first base while batting second behind designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

For the series finale, however, Roberts is moving Freeman down two spots in the order. He’ll bat cleanup, while center fielder Andy Pages moves into the two-hole and left fielder Teoscar Hernandez bats third.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 8/19 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Hernandez LF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Rojas 2B K. Tucker RF E. Hernández 3B B. Rortvedt C R. Sasaki SP.”

Dodgers 8/19 S. Ohtani DH

A. Pages CF

T. Hernández LF

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

M. Rojas 2B

K. Tucker RF

E. Hernández 3B

B. Rortvedt C R. Sasaki SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 19, 2026

Freeman’s 2026 Season

In his 17th MLB season and fifth with the Dodgers, Freeman continues to rank among the league’s best players.

He’s currently batting .304 while slugging .468 with an .845 OPS.

Freeman has appeared in 123 games this season and recorded 62 runs, 141 hits, 15 home runs and 60 RBIs across 464 at-bats. He’s also drawn 55 walks.

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles enters Wednesday with a 76-51 record, putting them 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the National League.

However, if the season ended today, the Dodgers would still secure a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the National League playoff picture.