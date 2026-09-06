Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won three consecutive games, including the first two of their series against the Washington Nationals. They’ll look to complete the sweep Sunday night.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will miss his fourth straight game, forcing manager Dave Roberts to shuffle his lineup once again.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

Freeman spent the last two games batting second, his usual spot in the lineup. However, Roberts is moving him down two spots Sunday.

Freeman will hit cleanup, while Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith will occupy the top three spots in the order.

Here’s the Dodgers’ full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/6 T. Edman CF M. Betts SS W. Smith C F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF M. Rojas 2B M. Muncy DH E. Hernández 3B J. Wrobleski SP

Dodgers 9/6 T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

F. Freeman 1B

T. Hernández LF

K. Tucker RF

M. Rojas 2B

M. Muncy DH

E. Hernández 3B J. Wrobleski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Freeman’s 2026 Season

It’s been another stellar year for Freeman in his 17th MLB season, as he earned his sixth straight All-Star selection and the 10th of his career.

He enters Sunday batting .302 across 137 games and 514 at-bats. He has scored 71 runs, collected 155 hits, hit 16 home runs and driven in 66 runs while slugging .461 with a .840 OPS.

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles enters Sunday with an 85-57 record, leading the NL West by 10 games over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers sit two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the National League and hold a 2.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed.