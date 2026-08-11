Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision During Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered this week’s series against the Kansas City Royals having lost eight of their last nine games.

However, they secured a 6-5 victory Monday night, and despite the win, manager Dave Roberts made several lineup changes for Tuesday’s Game 2.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

One of Roberts’ more notable moves involves veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman. Roberts moved Freeman from the No. 3 spot into the No. 2 hole, where he’ll bat behind leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani.

That hasn’t been a common spot for Freeman this season, as outfielder Andy Pages has largely occupied the No. 2 spot. Pages will start in center field Tuesday and move down to No. 3, while Kyle Tucker, who has started to find a rhythm at the plate, will hit cleanup.

Dodgers 8/11 S. Ohtani DH

F. Freeman 1B

A. Pages CF

K. Tucker RF

M. Muncy 3B

M. Betts SS

T. Edman 2B

A. Call LF

B. Rortvedt C B. Snell SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 11, 2026

Freeman’s 2026 Season

Freeman has remained the model of consistency throughout his MLB career, and this season has been no different.

He earned his 10th All-Star selection and enters Tuesday night having appeared in 116 games. He’s batting .308 with 135 hits, 15 home runs and 57 RBIs while slugging .476 with an .856 OPS.

Looking at the Dodgers

While Los Angeles has endured its worst stretch of the season, the Dodgers remain 71-48 overall and firmly atop the NL West.

Freeman made it clear Sunday that nobody inside the clubhouse is worried about the recent struggles.

“It’s baseball. Ups and downs. We’re going to go through it,” Freeman said. “No one’s worried in here.”

“We’re a good team,” Freeman added.

The Dodgers are chasing their third consecutive World Series title, and despite their recent struggles, they remain one of the clear favorites to win it all again.