Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers carried eight straight wins into the weekend, but ultimately lost on both Saturday and Sunday to the Miami Marlins to drop two out of three in the series.

On Monday night, the team will begin a four-game set with the Cincinnati Reds, and the Dodgers announced a notable decision involving first baseman Freddie Freeman prior to Game 1 of the series, which will feature left-handed ace Tarik Skubal on the bump for L.A.

Dodgers Announce Freeman Decision

While manager Dave Roberts noted after Sunday’s game that Freeman would likely be out on Monday, the Dodgers officially confirmed that when they released the starting lineup hours before first pitch.

Freeman has been battling right knee tendinitis, which is somewhat concerning with the playoffs nearing, and he’s missed a handful of games over the last week. However, the injury is not expected to land him on the IL, at least for now.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/14 T. Edman CF M. Betts SS W. Smith C K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B J. De Paula DH T. Skubal SP.”

Dodgers 9/14 T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

M. Rojas 2B

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernández 1B

J. De Paula DH T. Skubal SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 14, 2026

Looking at Freeman’s 2026 Season

If you want to find the definition of consistency, simply look at the career Freeman has put together across his 17 seasons in the majors.

This year, while he’s currently struggling at the plate and has gone 1-for-26 over his last 26 at-bats, he’s still hitting .293 across 142 games and 533 at-bats. He’s recorded 72 runs, 156 hits, 16 home runs, and 66 RBIs, while slugging .447 with a .818 OPS.