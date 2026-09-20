Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Jack Dreyer News Before Giants Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants in a weekend series.

With the NL West already wrapped up, the Dodgers are just a few wins away from locking up the No. 2 seed in the NL.

Before the Giants game on Sunday, LA announced its starter, with the anticipation that the contest would be a bullpen game.

Jack Dreyer Gets Start As Opener on Sunday

On Sunday, reliever Jack Dreyer will get the start against the Giants.

@UnderdogMLB revealed the news:

Dodgers: “9/20 M. Betts SS T. Edman CF T. Hernández RF F. Freeman 1B M. Rojas 2B M. Muncy 3B J. De Paula DH E. Hernández LF H. Feduccia C J. Dreyer SP”

Hunter Feduccia is doing the catching duties on Sunday afternoon.

@FabianArdaya wrote:

“Jack Dreyer is opening today. Emmet Sheehan has a locker. So does Kyle Hurt.”

So, sounds like there could be some roster moves before Sunday’s contest as well.

Taking a Quick Look at Jack Dreyer

Jack Dreyer has been a very solid reliever for the Dodgers over the past two seasons.

In 59.1 innings pitched with LA in 2026, Dreyer carries an ERA of 3.19 with 68 strikeouts.

Dreyer has logged 135.2 IP in his MLB career, and over that span, he holds an ERA of 3.05 with 142 Ks, a WHIP of 1.084, and a pitching record of 8-4.

It will be interesting to see how Dreyer can aid the Dodgers on Sunday, and how Dave Roberts handles the bullpen in the bulk outing.