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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before D-Backs Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers jogs into the dugout before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

It wasn’t easy, but the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their seven-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 2-1 extra-innings victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s series finale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made a few lineup tweaks as they gear up to face left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

After going 0-for-6 at the plate across the first two games of the series, Roberts is giving Muncy the day off on Sunday and replacing him in the starting lineup with Kiké Hernández at third base.

The only other notable lineup change is giving catcher Ben Rortvedt the start over Hunter Feduccia.

Muncy’s 2026 Season

Muncy’s in his 11th MLB season and his ninth as a member of the Dodgers, and he continues to produce.

This season, he’s appeared in 107 games for Los Angeles and, across 354 at-bats, he’s recorded 62 runs, 88 hits, 22 home runs and 52 RBIs while slashing .249/.486/.829.

Dodgers Right Now

While Los Angeles has halted a bit over the last week amid its losing streak, they remain one of the best teams in baseball but have now made things a bit more interesting.

Currently, the Dodgers are 70-47 on the season, which has them tied for second in the National League with the Atlanta Braves, while both teams continue to trail the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers, who boast a 73-44 record.

If the season ended today, the Dodgers would be hosting a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. If they climb into the top two, they’d receive a bye.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before D-Backs Series Finale

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