Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before D-Backs Series Finale

It wasn’t easy, but the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their seven-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 2-1 extra-innings victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s series finale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made a few lineup tweaks as they gear up to face left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

After going 0-for-6 at the plate across the first two games of the series, Roberts is giving Muncy the day off on Sunday and replacing him in the starting lineup with Kiké Hernández at third base.

The only other notable lineup change is giving catcher Ben Rortvedt the start over Hunter Feduccia.

Dodgers 8/9 S. Ohtani DH

A. Pages CF

F. Freeman 1B

T. Edman 2B

M. Betts SS

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

E. Hernández 3B

B. Rortvedt C J. Wrobleski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 9, 2026

Muncy’s 2026 Season

Muncy’s in his 11th MLB season and his ninth as a member of the Dodgers, and he continues to produce.

This season, he’s appeared in 107 games for Los Angeles and, across 354 at-bats, he’s recorded 62 runs, 88 hits, 22 home runs and 52 RBIs while slashing .249/.486/.829.

Dodgers Right Now

While Los Angeles has halted a bit over the last week amid its losing streak, they remain one of the best teams in baseball but have now made things a bit more interesting.

Currently, the Dodgers are 70-47 on the season, which has them tied for second in the National League with the Atlanta Braves, while both teams continue to trail the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers, who boast a 73-44 record.

If the season ended today, the Dodgers would be hosting a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. If they climb into the top two, they’d receive a bye.