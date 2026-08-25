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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Personal Max Muncy News Before Braves Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 22: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding a six-game winning streak into their massive series against the Atlanta Braves, which begins Tuesday night.

Ahead of the matchup, the Dodgers announced some exciting personal news about veteran slugger Max Muncy, who is currently in his 11th MLB season and ninth with the organization.

It’s Muncy’s 36th Birthday!

A day after the Dodgers celebrated Kiké Hernández’s birthday, they revealed that Muncy also has a reason to celebrate ahead of Tuesday’s game as he turns 36.

Muncy remains one of the Dodgers’ most prolific and durable players, and the team took to social media to celebrate his special day.

“Happy birthday, Max!” the Dodgers wrote alongside a birthday graphic on social media.

Dodgers Fans React on Social Media

“A birthday home run would be a pretty fitting way for Muncy to celebrate!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Max Muncy belongs among the Legends of Dodgers Baseball. Just enshrine him already!”

“Kike yesterday. Max today. Same as my son & his son,” another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAX MUNCY.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GOAT,” one more person commented.

Muncy’s 2026 Season

Muncy is enjoying another strong season as he enters Tuesday night having appeared in 121 games.

Across 395 at-bats, he’s batting .256 with a .509 slugging percentage and an .858 OPS. Muncy has also recorded 69 runs, 101 hits, 26 home runs and 67 RBIs while drawing 53 walks.

Throughout his MLB career, Muncy has tallied 856 hits and 240 home runs, continuing to climb the Dodgers’ all-time home run leaderboard with each passing season.

Muncy remains under contract with the Dodgers through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028. At this point, he appears destined to finish his career in Los Angeles.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Personal Max Muncy News Before Braves Series

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