Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Personal Max Muncy News Before Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding a six-game winning streak into their massive series against the Atlanta Braves, which begins Tuesday night.

Ahead of the matchup, the Dodgers announced some exciting personal news about veteran slugger Max Muncy, who is currently in his 11th MLB season and ninth with the organization.

It’s Muncy’s 36th Birthday!

A day after the Dodgers celebrated Kiké Hernández’s birthday, they revealed that Muncy also has a reason to celebrate ahead of Tuesday’s game as he turns 36.

Muncy remains one of the Dodgers’ most prolific and durable players, and the team took to social media to celebrate his special day.

“Happy birthday, Max!” the Dodgers wrote alongside a birthday graphic on social media.

Dodgers Fans React on Social Media

“A birthday home run would be a pretty fitting way for Muncy to celebrate!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Max Muncy belongs among the Legends of Dodgers Baseball. Just enshrine him already!”

“Kike yesterday. Max today. Same as my son & his son,” another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAX MUNCY.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GOAT,” one more person commented.

Muncy’s 2026 Season

Muncy is enjoying another strong season as he enters Tuesday night having appeared in 121 games.

Across 395 at-bats, he’s batting .256 with a .509 slugging percentage and an .858 OPS. Muncy has also recorded 69 runs, 101 hits, 26 home runs and 67 RBIs while drawing 53 walks.

Throughout his MLB career, Muncy has tallied 856 hits and 240 home runs, continuing to climb the Dodgers’ all-time home run leaderboard with each passing season.

Muncy remains under contract with the Dodgers through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028. At this point, he appears destined to finish his career in Los Angeles.