Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have split the first two games of their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the story leading into Friday’s contest centered around superstar Shohei Ohtani throwing a bullpen session. He hasn’t pitched since before the All-Star break while dealing with a knee injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media before Saturday’s contest and provided an update on Ohtani’s progression.

Dodgers Announce Ohtani Update

Last week, Ohtani said he was trending in the right direction but still had some boxes to check before he could return to the mound.

“It’s getting pretty good, day-by-day,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “It’s hard to tell at this point what the schedule’s going to look like because first I need to do plyos and then go into long toss and then go into bullpen progression. So rather than rush the progression of this, I want to make sure that we’re heading in the right direction and taking the right steps.”

Ohtani threw 35 pitches and used his entire pitch mix during Friday’s bullpen session, according to Roberts. The Dodgers manager also noted that Ohtani will throw at least one more bullpen session before transitioning to live batting practice.

The next step will be another bullpen, I assume, and then we’ll get him some lives,” Roberts said pregame on Saturday evening.

Dave Roberts said the next step for Shohei Ohtani pitching progression will be another bullpen session and then a Live BP if all goes well.#Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 15, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Season

Ohtani has made 14 starts this season and across that span he maintained a dominant 1.79 ERA with an 8-2 record, 95 strikeouts in 85.2 innings pitched.

At the plate, which has remained doing despite the knee injury, he’s currently batting .290 with 126 hits, 27 home runs, and 74 RBIs, while slugging .540 with a .931 OPS.