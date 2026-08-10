Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of their worst stretch of the MLB season, losing eight of their last nine games.

On Monday night, they’ll return home to face the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, hoping to get back on track.

Ahead of the series opener, the team officially announced its probable starters for all three games.

Dodgers Announce Probable Starters

Monday: Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA) vs. Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.37 ERA)

Tuesday: Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA) vs. Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.44 ERA)

Wednesday: Eric Lauer (6-6, 4.89 ERA) vs. Daniel Lynch IV (4-3, 2.45 ERA)

Dodgers’ Starting Rotation

Monday will mark Skubal’s second start as a Dodger and his first in front of the home crowd, which should set the stage for an electric atmosphere.

As for Snell, Tuesday will mark just his second start of the MLB season after he returned from the 60-day IL following elbow surgery. He began the year on the IL, returned for one start and ultimately determined that he needed additional time to fully recover. Now, he’ll make his return Tuesday night.

Outside of those two, Lauer continues to provide a reliable option while Shohei Ohtani remains away from pitching and Tyler Glasnow remains on the IL.

When Ohtani and Glasnow return, it’s unclear exactly how manager Dave Roberts will use the rotation. However, the growing expectation is that it will feature Skubal, Snell, Ohtani, Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

That would create some uncertainty for Lauer, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski, as Roberts would have to decide whether to use a six-man rotation or move all three to the bullpen.