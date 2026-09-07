Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Bobby Miller Decision Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Washington Nationals and are set to host the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game set beginning Monday night.

Ahead of Game 1 of the series, which will feature right-hander Emmet Sheehan in some capacity, the team announced several roster moves.

Dodgers Announce Sudden Bobby Miller Decision

With Sheehan returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City to pitch Monday, the Dodgers needed to make room on their roster. They decided to option former first-round pick Bobby Miller back to Triple-A.

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Emmet Sheehan and optioned RHP Bobby Miller,” L.A. posted on X.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Emmet Sheehan and optioned RHP Bobby Miller. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 7, 2026

Miller spent pretty much the entire 2026 season dealing with right shoulder soreness and a back injury. After completing a month-long rehab assignment, the Dodgers activated him from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 5.

He made his lone appearance Sunday night against the Washington Nationals, pitching three innings in relief. Miller allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out two batters and earning the win.

The 27-year-old made seven appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City before his call-up, posting a 3.86 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. He pitched 14 innings, struck out 17 batters and finished his rehab assignment with five consecutive scoreless innings.

Miller’s MLB Career

After making his MLB debut in 2023, Miller quickly became one of the Dodgers’ most promising young pitchers, and there could still be a future for him in Los Angeles.

He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts as a rookie. However, he struggled mightily over the next two seasons, posting an 8.52 ERA across 13 starts in 2024 before making just two appearances in 2025 and posting a 12.60 ERA over five innings.