Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Freddie Freeman Decision During Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 6-5 to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, dropping both games of the series by a combined two runs.

On Thursday, however, the Dodgers will send ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound against Braves ace Chris Sale as they look to avoid a sweep.

Ahead of the matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a few sudden and intriguing changes to a starting lineup that has remained fairly consistent throughout the season, particularly near the top of the order.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision

Freeman has spent most of the season batting second behind Shohei Ohtani, though Roberts has also used him in the No. 3 spot.

For Thursday’s finale, however, Roberts will move Freeman from the No. 2 spot, where he hit in each of the first two games, down to cleanup.

Tommy Edman will make the biggest jump, moving from fifth to second after recording two hits, a home run and three RBIs on Wednesday night.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 8/27 S. Ohtani DH T. Edman CF M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B A. Call RF E. Hernández 3B B. Rortvedt C Y. Yamamoto SP.”

Dodgers 8/27 S. Ohtani DH

T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

F. Freeman 1B

T. Hernández LF

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call RF

E. Hernández 3B

B. Rortvedt C Y. Yamamoto SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 27, 2026

Freeman’s 2026 Season

In his 17th MLB season and fifth year with the Dodgers, Freeman hasn’t missed a beat.

He remains one of the best hitters in the majors, batting .301 across 129 games and 489 at-bats. He has recorded 65 runs, 147 hits, 15 home runs and 61 RBIs while posting a .460 slugging percentage and .833 OPS.

Freeman and the Dodgers enter Thursday with an 80-53 record. They’ll begin a series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.