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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Tarik Skubal News During Giants Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 10-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, claiming the first two games of the series.

Tarik Skubal pitched five innings and earned the victory despite allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out three batters.

“Obviously I wasn’t very good today,” Skubal said postgame. “But the offense and defense and bullpen picked me up big time and that’s what good teams do. You know they pick each other up and win series and win baseball games so hats off to them.”

Dodgers Announce Sudden Skubal News

Ahead of Sunday’s series finale, the Dodgers announced that Skubal will step away from the team for a couple of days due to personal reasons.

As a result, the Dodgers placed him on the bereavement list and recalled right-handed pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt while optioning righty Seth Halvorsen.

Via Dodgers: “The Dodgers recalled RHPs Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen and placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list.”

Fortunately for Skubal and the Dodgers, he made his start Saturday night, so he won’t pitch again until later this week, likely after he returns to the team.

Looking at Skubal’s 2026 Season

Skubal has made 25 starts this season between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers, posting an 11-7 record with a 2.95 ERA and 176 strikeouts.

In nine games with Los Angeles, he’s gone 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 55.0 innings pitched.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Tarik Skubal News During Giants Series

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