Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Tarik Skubal News During Giants Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 10-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, claiming the first two games of the series.

Tarik Skubal pitched five innings and earned the victory despite allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out three batters.

“Obviously I wasn’t very good today,” Skubal said postgame. “But the offense and defense and bullpen picked me up big time and that’s what good teams do. You know they pick each other up and win series and win baseball games so hats off to them.”

Tarik Skubal credits the #Dodgers offense, defense and bullpen for having his back on a tough night on the mound. pic.twitter.com/t03XSZwXKG — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 20, 2026

Dodgers Announce Sudden Skubal News

Ahead of Sunday’s series finale, the Dodgers announced that Skubal will step away from the team for a couple of days due to personal reasons.

As a result, the Dodgers placed him on the bereavement list and recalled right-handed pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt while optioning righty Seth Halvorsen.

Via Dodgers: “The Dodgers recalled RHPs Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen and placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list.”

The Dodgers recalled RHPs Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen and placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

Fortunately for Skubal and the Dodgers, he made his start Saturday night, so he won’t pitch again until later this week, likely after he returns to the team.

Looking at Skubal’s 2026 Season

Skubal has made 25 starts this season between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers, posting an 11-7 record with a 2.95 ERA and 176 strikeouts.

In nine games with Los Angeles, he’s gone 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 55.0 innings pitched.