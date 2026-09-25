Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Update On 104 MPH Pitcher

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

The Dodgers lost by a score of 4-2.

Dodgers Announce Update On 104 MPH Pitcher

The Dodgers have been without one of their pitchers, as Edgardo Henriquez has been out since September 13 with an injury.

During their series with the Padres, they announced the latest update on the two-time World Series Champion.

MLB.com wrote (on September 24): “Has resumed throwing, keeping him as an option to return during the postseason. He’s ineligible to be activated before the end of the regular season.”

Henriquez has gone 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA in 61 games this year.

Looking At Henriquez

Henriquez is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Dodgers).

He has gone 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 86 career games.

In June, Henriquez turned 24.

Here’s what people have been saying about him this year:

Katie Woo (September 7): “In this story: Edgardo Henríquez threw the third-hardest pitch in MLB this season on Friday (104.5 mph FB). More on the changes he’s made as he becomes a legitimate threat for the October bullpen #Dodgers”

Sarah Langs (September 5): “pitchers to throw 104.0+ mph pitches, pitch-tracking era (2008, incl PS): Aroldis Chapman: 71 Jacob Misiorowski: 23 (2 as RP) Ben Joyce: 14 Jordan Hicks: 13 Jhoan Duran: 9 Mason Miller: 7 Edgardo Henriquez: 2 Ryan Helsley: 2 Mauricio Cabrera: 1 Tyron Guerrero: 1 Camilo Doval: 1 Neftali Feliz: 1″

Fabian Ardaya (September 4): “Tarik Skubal pitched into the sixth, but it remained a grind. Edgardo Henriquez hit 104 mph to strand two baserunners. Skubal’s line: 5.2 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks, 102 pitches, 27% CSW%.”

Los Angeles Dodgers (August 29): “Edgardo with a 104 mph sinker. 🔥”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers (who won the National League West) have gone 97-62 in 159 games.

They will visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday.