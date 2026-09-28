Los Angeles Dodgers Facing Massive Tarik Skubal Decision

MLB playoffs are here!! And after the Dodgers won their 100th win on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale, they are set for another deep playoff run and will await their opponent over the next few days.

LA earned a first-round bye, so they are automatically in the NLDS and will face the winner of the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trying not to look too far ahead, but once the MLB season officially concludes, Los Angeles will have a massive free agency decision to make with ace starter Tarik Skubal.

Tarik Skubal’s Free Agency is Looming Quickly

Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tarik Skubal have their eyes on the MLB playoffs right now, and contract negotiations will likely ramp up after the season, but Skubal’s free agency is an unprecedented one because he’s likely going to receive the largest contract ever handed to a pitcher in MLB history.

The Dodgers are expected to be in the running, but the other big spenders across the league (Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants) could also make Skubal very lucrative offers.

It’s such a big decision for the Dodgers specifically because they are the team that traded for him in early August, and he has been as dominant as ever in his tenure with LA. His playoff performance could also add a few extra million to his contract sheet.

The wrinkle with the Dodgers inking Tarik Skubal to any sort of contract is the looming MLB lockout and a potential salary cap/floor system.

What is the Latest on Tarik Skubal’s Free Agency?

Tarik Skubal is the undisputed top free agent in the 2027 free agent class, and it is likely to be a frenzy of headlines over the next few months.

One team I did not mention in the ‘running’ for Skubal is the Detroit Tigers, who stand out as a very interesting candidate to land Skubal in free agency.

Looking specifically at Tarik Skubal’s stats with the Dodgers this season, he’s made 10 starts since the beginning of August, and he carries an ERA of 2.61 over 62 IP.

For the entire 2026 season, Skubal boasted an ERA of 2.72 with 186 strikeouts.

As for his upcoming free agency, there are ongoing discussions, but Skubal and his agent (Scott Boras) will likely let the season play out before they think further about what’s next.