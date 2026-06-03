Dodgers May Shift Mookie Betts to 2B to Land Star Shortstop

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon add yet another star to their lineup in the coming weeks. Despite averaging 5.26 runs per game this season, the reigning World Series champions are expected to strengthen their squad this summer. This is a scary possibility considering L.A. already has Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, and Mookie Betts in their lineup.

According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, the Dodgers could soon look to acquire Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. The reporter claimed that Los Angeles would move Betts, their current shortstop, to make room for the star. “The Dodgers never let good stand in the way of great,” writes Axisa. “Shifting Mookie Betts back over to second base to make room for Pena can’t be ruled out.”

Axisa, however, made a point to assert that Houston trading away Pena is far from a guarantee. Nevertheless, ESPN’s David Schoenfield also recently claimed that the Astros may offload the 2022 World Series MVP soon. Pena is set to become a free agent after the 2027 season, and a long-term extension now seems somewhat unlikely.

Speaking of free agency, the 2027 shortstop class looks particularly weak at the moment. As Axisa writes, Mauricio Dubon or Ha-Seong Kim will likely be the top-rated free agent at the position this coming winter. If the Dodgers want to strengthen their middle infield, it may have to be via a trade.

Mookie Betts’ Versatility Could Help the Los Angeles Dodgers Land Jeremy Pena

The Los Angeles Dodgers moving Betts to second base may not be a bad idea. So far this season, manager Dave Roberts has typically used Alex Freeland in the position. Freeland is currently slashing just .236/.309/.364 in 2026. Overall, the Dodgers’ second basemen have combined to post a collective .652 OPS. This particular figure ranks 10th-worst among all Major League Baseball teams.

The versatile Betts has experience in several positions during his MLB career, including second base. The eight-time All-Star has mostly been deployed as an outfielder, but has featured at second base in 118 games. He most recently played the position 18 times during the 2024 season and did not record a single error in these appearances.

Los Angeles has the Prospects to Facilitate a Big Trade

If, and that is a big if, Houston will trade Pena, they will have to receive a big offer. This is where the Los Angeles Dodgers could have an advantage in the situation over other teams. According to MLB.com, Los Angeles currently has the second-best prospect pool in baseball. Not only do the Dodgers have quality prospects, but they seemingly have players that the Astros would specifically be interested in.

Axisa claims that Houston would likely want a young shortstop and pitching prospects to let go of Pena. Los Angeles just so happens to have both. 19-year-old shortstop Emil Morales is currently the club’s fifth-ranked prospect. The Dodgers also have quality young arms in River Ryan, Jackson Ferris, and Christian Zazueta.

Pena has missed significant time during the 2026 campaign due to injury. Nevertheless, he has since recovered and is now putting up solid statistics. In fact, the infielder is hitting .314 with 10 RBIs in his last 13 games. The former Gold Glove winner also has just two errors in 188 innings this season.