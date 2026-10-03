Los Angeles Dodgers Make Blake Snell Announcement Before NLDS vs. Braves

Game 1 of the NLDS will take place Saturday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers will send left-hander Tarik Skubal to the mound, while the Braves will likely use a bullpen game after exhausting their pitching staff against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

Dodgers Make Blake Snell Announcement

L.A. easily boasts one of the best starting rotations in the sport, and for manager Dave Roberts, the hardest decision is choosing when to start these guys and in what order.

For Game 2 of the series, however, the Dodgers announced before Saturday’s game that Blake Snell will get the ball, which likely means Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 3.

Via Dodgers: “Your NLDS Game 2 starter, Blake Snell.”

Your NLDS Game 2 starter, Blake Snell. pic.twitter.com/70zjvhbXMT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 3, 2026

Snell’s 2026 Regular Season

It’s been a year of injuries for Snell. He made just nine starts this regular season as he dealt with a range of issues, from left shoulder fatigue early in the season to a procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow and, most recently, a minor groin issue.

Despite that, Snell was effective when he did pitch, ultimately posting a 4-1 record with a 1.90 ERA and 55 strikeouts across 42.2 innings.

Looking at the Dodgers

Los Angeles enters the NLDS as the No. 2 seed in the National League behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who will take on the San Diego Padres on the other side of the bracket.

The Dodgers are looking to win their third consecutive World Series title, which hasn’t been done since the New York Yankees accomplished the feat from 1998 to 2000.

L.A. will need to secure three wins against the Braves before the NLCS, with the World Series following as a best-of-seven series.