Los Angeles Dodgers Make Freddie Freeman Announcement During Marlins Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night in their series opener.

Missing his second consecutive game was veteran slugger Freddie Freeman, which comes as superstar Shohei Ohtani is already on the IL after battling a range of injuries.

Ahead of Game 2 of the series on Saturday, however, the Dodgers announced a notable lineup decision involving Freeman.

Dodgers Make Freeman Announcement

After getting a much-deserved stretch of games off, Dodgers fans can breathe a sigh of relief that nothing further is going on with Freeman, as he’s back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Freeman will draw the start at first base and hit second in the batting order, while Mookie Betts and Max Muncy follow.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/12 T. Edman CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF J. De Paula DH H. Feduccia C A. Freeland 2B T. Glasnow SP.”

Dodgers 9/12 T. Edman CF

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

M. Muncy 3B

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

J. De Paula DH

H. Feduccia C

A. Freeland 2B T. Glasnow SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Looking at Freeman’s 2026 Season

In his 17th MLB season, Freeman has simply not missed a beat, putting together another exceptional year with the Dodgers.

He enters Saturday batting .297 across 140 games and 525 at-bats, where he’s recorded 72 runs, 156 hits, 16 home runs, and 66 RBIs, while slugging .453 with a .828 OPS.

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles is 90-57 overall and has rallied off eight consecutive wins, despite some of the absences they’ve had.

They’re currently on the verge of clinching the NL West division and are No. 2 in the National League right now, which has them just 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers with 15 regular-season games remaining.