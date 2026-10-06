Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Freddie Freeman Move Before Braves Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied with the Atlanta Braves at one game apiece in their best-of-five series in the NLDS.

On Tuesday night, the two teams will meet for Game 3 at Truist Park in Atlanta, with the Braves sending out left-handed ace Chris Sale while L.A. will start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what should be one of the best pitching matchups we’ve seen so far this postseason.

Ahead of the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made some major lineup changes, including one involving veteran slugger Freddie Freeman.

Dodgers Announce Freeman Move

With Shohei Ohtani struggling at the plate recently, Roberts decided to move him down to the No. 5 spot in the lineup Tuesday night.

As a result, Freeman will move up from the cleanup spot to the No. 2 spot, while Mookie Betts remains in the leadoff spot.

Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith will fill the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, while the back end of the order will remain fairly close to what the Dodgers have used recently, despite bringing Andy Pages back into the lineup.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 10/6 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF W. Smith C S. Ohtani DH M. Rojas 2B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF E. Hernández 3B Y. Yamamoto SP.”

Dodgers 10/6 M. Betts SS

F. Freeman 1B

T. Hernández LF

W. Smith C

S. Ohtani DH

M. Rojas 2B

A. Pages CF

K. Tucker RF

E. Hernández 3B Y. Yamamoto SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 6, 2026

Freeman’s 2026 Postseason

While it’s only been two games, Freeman has been one of the most consistent bats in the Dodgers’ lineup against his former team.

He’s recorded three hits across seven at-bats, including two on Sunday, one of which was a home run.

Freeman spent the first 12 years of his MLB career with the Braves and became one of the greatest players in franchise history. Now, he’ll play the next two games in a ballpark he called home for more than a decade.