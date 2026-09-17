Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Mookie Betts Decision During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to wrap up a four-game series on Thursday afternoon with the Cincinnati Reds after dropping Wednesday night’s game 6-2.

Ahead of the finale, however, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to make some sudden changes to his starting lineup, one of which includes veteran star Mookie Betts, who is coming off a three-hit performance.

Dodgers Make Sudden Betts Decision

After hitting in the two-hole on Wednesday and drawing the start at shortstop, Betts is nowhere to be found in Thursday’s starting lineup as Roberts is seemingly giving the veteran the day off.

With that decision, as they gear up to face right-handed pitcher Brady Singer of the Reds, slugger Freddie Freeman will move into the two-hole behind leadoff hitter Tommy Edman, while Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez will bat in the three and four spots.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 9/17 T. Edman CF F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B J. De Paula DH H. Feduccia C A. Freeland 2B M. Rojas SS J. Wrobleski SP.”

Dodgers 9/17 T. Edman CF

F. Freeman 1B

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

M. Muncy 3B

J. De Paula DH

H. Feduccia C

A. Freeland 2B

M. Rojas SS J. Wrobleski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 17, 2026

Looking at Betts’ 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season and seventh as a member of the Dodgers, Betts has appeared in 114 games and is hitting .250 across 444 at-bats, with 64 runs, 111 hits, 20 home runs, and 62 RBIs while slugging .430 with a .746 OPS.

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles is dealing with a few concerning injuries at the moment. Most notably to Shohei Ohtani, but they still enter Thursday having clinched the NL West with a 92-60 overall record.

They’re still looking to secure a top-two seed, which would get them a first-round bye. After wrapping up their series with the Reds, they’ll finish the regular season with series against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and then the Giants again.