Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Drops Powerful Statement in Win Over Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning the National League West into a chase that keeps getting harder for everyone else. Wednesday in Arizona was another reminder. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 7-0, and improved to 40-22 on the year.

The lineup gave them early separation. The defense had room to breathe. The night never really felt in danger.

That tends to happen when Shohei Ohtani makes the loudest statement in the ballpark.

Ohtani Makes Powerful Statement

Ohtani added another night to a season that is becoming harder to explain without sounding ridiculous.

Ohtani dropped a major statement in the Cy Young race. He threw six scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, walked one batter, and struck out six. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with two walks and a run scored.

Ohtani lowered his ERA to 0.74 through 10 starts. He has not allowed more than two runs in any outing this season, and Wednesday marked the fifth time he has not allowed any. He is pitching like a Cy Young candidate while also pushing his batting average back above .300 for the first time since Opening Day.

Ohtani Gives Honest Response After Latest Gem

Afterward, Ohtani did not dress it up.

“I’m pleased with where I’m at right now,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Ohtani had dealt with some command issues in recent starts, but Wednesday looked cleaner. He worked efficiently, limited free traffic, and kept Arizona from building anything that resembled sustained pressure.

He knew it too.

“Today was definitely a lot better than last time,” Ohtani said.

Arizona barely had a chance to settle in. Ohtani retired the first 11 batters he faced and kept the Diamondbacks quiet long enough for the Dodgers’ offense to create distance.

Dodgers Know What They Are Watching

“He’s the best player that’s ever walked this Earth,” Will Smith said.

Manager Dave Roberts weighed in too, pointing to the mindset behind the dominance.

“He’s literally trying to throw a shutout every single time,” Roberts said.

That is the standard Ohtani is pitching toward. Not quality starts. Not keeping the Dodgers in games. Zero. It explains why every run feels like a personal challenge when he is on the mound. It also explains why Los Angeles looks different on the days he pitches.

He gives them a gap nobody else in baseball can match.

Final Word for the Dodgers

The Dodgers are rolling, and Wednesday was another example of how complete this team can look when everything lines up.

The offense gave them space. The pitching kept Arizona quiet. The game never really tilted back toward the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani was the center of it. That is no surprise.