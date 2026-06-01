Los Angeles Dodgers Star Pitcher Reveals Horrible Comments Directed at His Family

The Los Angeles Dodgers are enjoying another solid MLB season and should be considered the favorite to win their third consecutive World Series ring.

Over the weekend, the Dodgers took two of three from the surging Philadelphia Phillies. However, the one game the Dodgers lost came at the hands of pitcher Tanner Scott, who gave up a go-ahead 2-run home run to Edmundo Sosa in the late innings, and the Dodgers ended up losing 4-3. Tanner Scott has been a revelation for the Dodgers this season after he struggled in his first season with the team, but some fans are inept to see the success in players, but rather fixate themselves on one ‘poor’ moment, and run with that.

Recently, Tanner Scott and his wife, Maddie, shared horrible comments that were directed at his family and newborn child.

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Tanner Scott Shares Hateful Messages His Family Received on Social Media

Per Fox News, here is what contributor Ryan Gaydos wrote about this recent Tanner Scott situation:

“The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott revealed on her Instagram that she received threats directed at their newborn child after her husband’s recent outing. Scott, a one-time All-Star, allowed three runs on three hits on Saturday in a 4-3 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.”

Maddie Scott reposted comments from one user directed towards their new child, and disclaimer, it’s a little Macabre (Ideal for messages focused on death, decay, or the grim reality of suffering):

She reposted comments from one user that included a comment that read, “Hope this mutt d i e s soon,” on a picture of their child. The user added, “I hope you get home to your family lying in puddles of their own blood.”

It’s the harsh reality of sports with the access *fans* have to star players nowadays. It can bring out the worst in people who spectate, and one can only imagine that these horrible comments have something to do with sports betting, considering the Dodgers looked to be in the driver’s seat for a victory until a late home run by the Phillies.

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Tanner Scott’s 2026 Season

You just hate to hear about this recent news surrounding Tanner Scott and his family, especially considering that Scott has had a lot of success this season.

In his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Scott has posted an ERA of 2.19 over 24+ innings with 28 strikeouts and five saves. Before the Phillies’ outing on Saturday, Scott had a stretch of 4+ outings without giving up a run.

The New York Post wrote (on May 31):

“The faceless accounts behind the horrid messages and comments have become more common in the rise of internet trolling — deepening safety concerns for professional athletes and their families. Maddie gave fans a glimpse of what it is like to be the wife of a high-profile athlete, but the battles behind closed doors of a new mother dealing with threats toward their child are impossible to measure on a social media post.”