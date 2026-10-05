Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Demote Shohei Ohtani Amid Slump

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to three-peat as World Series Champions, they will need more contribution from their superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani appears to be banged up in some sense, as he spent a good portion of September on the Injured List, and he just doesn’t look right at the plate, which has led to an influx of swing-and-misses when he’s up to bat.
The Dodgers have actually been pretty successful without Ohtani in the lineup (during the regular season), and speculation is growing that manager Dave Roberts should either bench Ohtani, or bump him down in the batting order.
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Should the Dodgers Bench Shohei Ohtani?
As everyone who has been watching the Dodgers can clearly tell, Shohei Ohtani just doesn’t look right at the plate.
Roundtable.io contributor Adrian Medina floated the idea of benching Shohei Ohtani in favor of rookie Josue De Paula:
“While Ohtani was down with injuries, De Paula brought not only a childlike wonder to a team that needed it during the last stretch of the season, but also paired that with impressive at-bats. In 11 games, the Dodgers’ 21-year-old top prospect slashed .323/.500/.581 with an OPS of 1.081 and 11 walks. He made his postseason debut during Sunday’s loss, flying out in foul territory for the final out. ”
Dave Roberts was also very clear about there being way too much chase in Ohtani’s swing right now:
“I think if you look at the at-bats, there’s a lot of chase. It’s hard to square up and put good swings on balls that are out of the zone.”
It’s a very interesting argument to be had, and you can clearly tell that the Atlanta Braves (whom the Dodgers are playing right now in the NLDS) are really targeting Ohtani away from the strike zone with hopes he will chase, and he has been.
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What Is Wrong with Shohei Ohtani Right Now??
Shohei Ohtani was placed on the Injured List back in September due to a biceps and knee issue, which many believe is the reason for his recent slump.
However, manager Dave Roberts noted that he’s talked with Shohei, who indicated his health is not an issue right now.
Ohtani has always been a ‘chase’ hitter who swings at a lot of pitches outside the strike zone, but in his last 20 or so games, it seems like Ohtani is also swinging through pitches inside the strike zone, which is also concerning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Demote Shohei Ohtani Amid Slump