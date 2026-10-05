Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Demote Shohei Ohtani Amid Slump

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to three-peat as World Series Champions, they will need more contribution from their superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani appears to be banged up in some sense, as he spent a good portion of September on the Injured List, and he just doesn’t look right at the plate, which has led to an influx of swing-and-misses when he’s up to bat.

The Dodgers have actually been pretty successful without Ohtani in the lineup (during the regular season), and speculation is growing that manager Dave Roberts should either bench Ohtani, or bump him down in the batting order.

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Should the Dodgers Bench Shohei Ohtani?

As everyone who has been watching the Dodgers can clearly tell, Shohei Ohtani just doesn’t look right at the plate.

Roundtable.io contributor Adrian Medina floated the idea of benching Shohei Ohtani in favor of rookie Josue De Paula:

What Is Wrong with Shohei Ohtani Right Now??

Shohei Ohtani was placed on the Injured List back in September due to a biceps and knee issue, which many believe is the reason for his recent slump.

However, manager Dave Roberts noted that he’s talked with Shohei, who indicated his health is not an issue right now.

Ohtani has always been a ‘chase’ hitter who swings at a lot of pitches outside the strike zone, but in his last 20 or so games, it seems like Ohtani is also swinging through pitches inside the strike zone, which is also concerning.