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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Lose 29-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers swept the Dodgers 4-0 to advance to the World Series.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Milwaukee will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The ALCS is tied 2-2.

After being eliminated, the Dodgers suddenly lose a 29-year-old to free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Ben Rortvedt to Free Agency

Wild Card Series - Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of game two of National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt elected free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers outrighted him to Triple-A in early September, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“C Ben Rortvedt elected free agency.”

Looking at Catcher Ben Rortvedt

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Rortvedt #38 of the New York Yankees reacts while running to first during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt, 29, from the New York Mets at this year’s trade deadline.

Rortvedt went 5-for-27 with one RBI for the Dodgers this year.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rortvedt spent most of the season in Triple-A and didn’t appear in a single big-league game with the Mets.

The Dodgers traded for Rortvedt, 28, at last year’s trade deadline.

Wild Card Series - Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of game two of National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In 18 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, the catcher hit .224/.309/.327 with one home and four RBI.

He collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in seven at-bats for the Dodgers during last year’s playoffs.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on September 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Dodgers won the game 13-7. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Rortvedt made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins.

He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees, the 2024 season with the Rays, and then last year with the Rays and Dodgers.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Lose 29-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination

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