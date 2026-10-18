MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees, the 2024 season with the Rays, and then last year with the Rays and Dodgers.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Los Angeles Dodgers suddenly lost a 29-year-old to free agency after being eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Lose 29-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination