Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Lose 29-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers swept the Dodgers 4-0 to advance to the World Series.

Milwaukee will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The ALCS is tied 2-2.

After being eliminated, the Dodgers suddenly lose a 29-year-old to free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Ben Rortvedt to Free Agency

Former Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt elected free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers outrighted him to Triple-A in early September, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“C Ben Rortvedt elected free agency.”

Looking at Catcher Ben Rortvedt

The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt, 29, from the New York Mets at this year’s trade deadline.

Rortvedt went 5-for-27 with one RBI for the Dodgers this year.

Rortvedt spent most of the season in Triple-A and didn’t appear in a single big-league game with the Mets.

The Dodgers traded for Rortvedt, 28, at last year’s trade deadline.

In 18 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, the catcher hit .224/.309/.327 with one home and four RBI.

He collected three hits, two runs and an RBI in seven at-bats for the Dodgers during last year’s playoffs.

Rortvedt made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins.

He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees, the 2024 season with the Rays, and then last year with the Rays and Dodgers.