Dodgers Trade Proposal Brings $50 Million Centerfielder to LA in 3-Player Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second in the National League behind the Philadelphia Phillies. With the trade deadline approaching, the Dodgers have the opportunity to bolster their roster for a postseason run. A trade proposal from Steve Perrault on a Bleacher Report livestream sends Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox to LA.

Perrault proposed this player swap that makes Robert a Dodger:

Dodgers acquire: centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox receive: outfielder James Outman and catcher/first baseman Dalton Rushing

“You’re going to have to give up top guys if you want to get a top dude that’s been proven,” said Perrault. “Understandable he’s not having his best overall season right now, but has control, is young and would immediately help a playoff push.”

Rushing is the Dodgers’ top prospect and does not have a clear path to the majors on the Dodgers. The Dodgers recently signed Will Smith to a 10-year, $140 million extension. He is the No. 48 overall prospect.

Robert Could Make the Dodgers’ Offense Even Better

Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract extension with the White Sox in 2020 before even making his big league debut. However, the once No. 3 prospect in baseball has struggled with staying healthy. He has been placed on the injured list seven times since making his MLB debut in 2020. This season, Robert went on the injured list on April 6 with a right hip flexor strain.

Robert played over 100 games for the first time in his career last season. In 2023, he slashed .264/.315/.542, hitting 38 home runs and winning his first career Silver Slugger. Robert returned to the lineup on June 4.

Since his return, he has 9 home runs and a .815 OPS. His .804 OPS for the season would put him just behind All-Sar Will Smith, who is currently on the injured list, for the fifth-best OPS on the Dodgers. In just July, Robert has a .318 average and .900 OPS.

The Dodgers lineup was described as “top-heavy,” by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden in a June 13 story.

Before Mookie Betts’ injury, the Dodgers’ top five hitters were Shohei Ohtani, Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández. All five were named to the All-Star Game. However, the rest of their order has struggled at the plate. They have a .214 batting average this season from the sixth through ninth spots in their batting order.

“This needs to be the team that wins it all,” Perrault said about the Dodgers potentially acquiring another star player.

Dodgers Outfield

The Dodgers outfield has lacked consistency. Hernández has made appearances in both corner outfield spots. Outman and Andy Pages have both spent significant time in centerfield. Pages is having a solid rookie season at the plate, while Outman has struggled.

A move for Robert would require the Dodgers to shuffle the outfield but could solidify the group.

In Perrault’s proposal, Outman would be dealt to the White Sox. The acquisition of Robert would give the Dodgers an everyday player in centerfield, while also moving Pages to a corner outfield spot. The Dodgers’ other options in left and right field are Jason Heyward and Chris Taylor.

Taylor has a .525 OPS and Heyward has dealt with injuries. Pages is putting together a solid rookie season with a .257/.303/.399 slash line. He has made 18 starts in right field. However, he has a .228 average against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .348 against left-handed pitching.

With Robert the Dodgers outfield would likely look like this: Hernández in left field, Robert in center field and Pages in right field with Taylor and Heyward as defensive and pinch-hit options.