Magic Johnson Sends Personal Message to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the NL West division and a top-three seed in the playoffs on Thursday afternoon with their win over the Cincinnati Reds.

While they still have more work to do as they look to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 1 overall seed in the NL, they’ve now won the division in 13 out of the last 14 seasons.

Magic Johnson Sends Message to Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Legendary NBA player and current Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson took to social media on Friday afternoon to send a personal message to manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers for their accomplishment as the regular season winds down and they begin preparing for the postseason.

“Cookie and I want to congratulate our Los Angeles Dodgers, Dave Roberts and his staff along with Dodger fans around the world for clinching the NL West title for the 13th time in 14 years!” Johnson wrote on X.

Cookie and I want to congratulate our Los Angeles Dodgers, Dave Roberts and his staff along with Dodger fans around the world for clinching the NL West title for the 13th time in 14 years! pic.twitter.com/PhA5OL9qOB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 18, 2026

Looking at the Dodgers Right Now

L.A. is searching for their third consecutive World Series title, and they are certainly among the favorites to win it all again this year.

They enter Friday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants holding a 93-60 overall record, but are dealing with some concerning injuries.

Most notably, two-way superstar and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani is currently on the 15-day IL with a bicep/neck injury.

Ohtani’s health is going to be pivotal to how far the Dodgers can go, and while they can likely hold their own against anybody without him, they become severely more vulnerable without him in the lineup, especially against a team like the Brewers, who are playing their best baseball at the perfect time and have been the best team in the league this season.