Dodgers Make Huge Deadline Decision Following Recent Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered 2026 as back-to-back World Series Champions, and after spending big over the winter again, most people saw them as the favorites to three-peat in 2026.

Through much of the season to date, they’ve given those people no reason to doubt them, as the team have battled through some major injuries to once again be considered the best team in baseball as their 63-37 record gives them top spot in the National League West heading into the trade deadline. Once again, they’re expected to upgrade in a big way, but despite injuries to a key position, they’re not looking to add a player there over the next two weeks.

Dodgers not Pursuing Catching Upgrade Despite Will Smith Injury

The biggest injury issue the Dodgers have dealt with in 2026 has been the nagging injury that has kept veteran catcher Will Smith sidelined, and in his stead, the team have consistently turned to the polarizing Dalton Rushing, who has seemingly made the position his own. However, as a result of the injuries, the expectation has been that the Dodgers would look for MLB depth behind the plate, but according to Katie Woo of The Athletic, that’s not the case anymore, as the team are happy with how things are currently situated at catcher.

“Despite Smith’s prolonged absence, the Dodgers do not plan to pursue major-league catching depth and will continue to rely on Dalton Rushing for the bulk of the starts,” writes Woo.

In Smith’s absence, Rushing has been fairly productive both at the plate and in the field, hitting .247 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI, and while he’s been at the center of much controversy from the moment he took on a bigger role in 2026, the team are clearly confident with him as their starter moving towards the back end of the season.

Can the Dodgers win the World Series Again in 2026?

Even if the Dodgers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, this would still be seen as the best roster in baseball, and given that they have depth and star power at every single position across the board, it’s no surprise that they’re the betting favorites to go back-to-back-to-back in 2026.

However, making a move behind the plate would be good if Smith clearly isn’t going to be ready by the time the post-season rolls around, and given that the Dodgers are happy to ride Rushing and Eliezer Alfonzo at the moment, it makes it clear that Smith should be close to 100% by the time the Dodgers have to defend their crown once more.

Ultimately, this is a team that needs no help, as they’ve spent more money than any other squad in baseball over the past few years to make this team a seemingly unbeatable one, and Smith is a key part of that, so with the duo of Smith/Rushing down the stretch, the Dodgers are confident they can once again compete for a World Series in 2026.