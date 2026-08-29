Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Reveals New Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping to get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound during their series with the Detroit Tigers.

They were aiming for a Sunday appearance where Ohtani would pitch one inning or so and start building up towards a normal workload.

However, on Saturday morning, manager Dave Roberts revealed a new Shohei Ohtani pitching update that puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday, and perhaps beyond.

Dave Roberts Says Shohei Ohtani Not Feeling 100%

On Friday, Shohei Ohtani threw an abbreviated bullpen, and Dave Roberts noted that he did not feel 100%.

Dodgers reporter Alden Gonzalez wrote (via X.com):

“The Dodgers still are unsure if Shohei Ohtani will start tomorrow’s game and rejoin the rotation, but Dave Roberts said just now Ohtani is “not 100%,” both with his left knee and his right bicep. They’re still weighing the pros and cons. His bullpen was abbreviated yesterday.”

It’s not like the Dodgers necessarily need Ohtani to rejoin their bullpen, but he could play a major factor in their October run. The priority right now is ensuring that he’s 100% healthy, especially when it comes to his DH role.

When Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch Next?

At this moment, it’s unclear when Shohei Ohtani will pitch next.

A clearer answer will likely surface after the Dodgers game with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

LA already has three dominant starters in Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell, but adding Ohtani back to the pitching staff gives LA a really formidable core of pitchers.

Keep an eye out for Roberts postgame comments following the Dodgers second game against the Tigers, as that’s when he will likely reveal the final decision on Ohtani’s pitching status before the Sunday afternoon finale.