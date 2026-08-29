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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Reveals New Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes the ball from Edwin Diaz #3, leaving the game after allowing two runs to score for a 4-4 tie against the Milwaukee Brewers, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping to get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound during their series with the Detroit Tigers.

They were aiming for a Sunday appearance where Ohtani would pitch one inning or so and start building up towards a normal workload.

However, on Saturday morning, manager Dave Roberts revealed a new Shohei Ohtani pitching update that puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday, and perhaps beyond.

Dave Roberts Says Shohei Ohtani Not Feeling 100%

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday, Shohei Ohtani threw an abbreviated bullpen, and Dave Roberts noted that he did not feel 100%.

Dodgers reporter Alden Gonzalez wrote (via X.com): 

“The Dodgers still are unsure if Shohei Ohtani will start tomorrow’s game and rejoin the rotation, but Dave Roberts said just now Ohtani is “not 100%,” both with his left knee and his right bicep. They’re still weighing the pros and cons. His bullpen was abbreviated yesterday.”

It’s not like the Dodgers necessarily need Ohtani to rejoin their bullpen, but he could play a major factor in their October run. The priority right now is ensuring that he’s 100% healthy, especially when it comes to his DH role.

When Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch Next?

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a first inning strike out while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

At this moment, it’s unclear when Shohei Ohtani will pitch next.

A clearer answer will likely surface after the Dodgers game with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

LA already has three dominant starters in Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell, but adding Ohtani back to the pitching staff gives LA a really formidable core of pitchers.

Keep an eye out for Roberts postgame comments following the Dodgers second game against the Tigers, as that’s when he will likely reveal the final decision on Ohtani’s pitching status before the Sunday afternoon finale.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Reveals New Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update

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