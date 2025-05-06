Dodgers Manager Says Slugger’s Injury Is ‘Little Concerning‘

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ margin for error in the outfield got even slimmer.

Teoscar Hernández, one of the few consistent power sources in Los Angeles’ lineup this season, was removed from Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Initially removed due to left hamstring tightness, it was confirmed Tuesday that Hernández is headed to the 10-day injured list.

The outfielder had been off to a stellar start, hitting .315 with nine homers, 10 doubles, and 34 RBIs—leading the majors in that category.

“Obviously, he’s going to be inactive for a while. I don’t really know a timetable,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “I think that’s all contingent on when he starts back up again.”

Roberts Emphasizes Long-Term Health

While Hernández had appeared fine running the bases earlier in the game—crushing an RBI double and beating out a single—Roberts noted that the play in the outfield told a different story.

“He’s a guy that just doesn’t come out of games by way of injury,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game. “That’s a little concerning given the person.”

It’s a sensible approach for a team with October ambitions. Hernández has been arguably the Dodgers’ most consistent bat during the first month of the season, stepping up while other stars have experienced cold streaks.

Outman Recalled, Taylor Likely to See More Time

To replace Hernández on the roster, the Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outman was sent down to work on timing issues and had been raking in the minors with a .830 OPS and eight homers.

Chris Taylor, who took over in the field after Hernández exited, will likely get increased playing time. But his .200 average doesn’t come close to matching Hernández’s productivity. Roberts didn’t shy away from that reality.

“It’s up to [Outman] to go out there and relax and know that and be comfortable in this environment and be free and go play,” Roberts said about the outfielder, who tried to simplify his swing during spring camp. “The last couple weeks he’s been very productive, taking good at-bats. So hopefully that continues here.”

Timing Adds Pressure With Road Trip in Full Swing

The Dodgers are currently on a 10-game road trip that includes a series against the Marlins and Diamondbacks before returning home. The hope is that Hernández can return when he becomes eligible on May 16. Roberts emphasized that they’ll monitor his recovery daily.

“It’s certainly [going to be several] weeks,” Roberts told the LA Times. “But I just don’t know how long.”

But what matters now is how the Dodgers will respond. If Hernández misses any extended time, Los Angeles will be tested in a way it hasn’t yet done this season.

Looking Ahead

Hernández re-signed with the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million deal this past offseason. After launching 33 home runs in 2024, he’s on pace to surpass that this year. But any soft-tissue injury—especially one involving a player’s legs—is cause for concern.

Still, Roberts clarified that they will miss the slugger in the lineup.

“He’s had a huge impact,” Roberts said. “He’s certainly going to be missed.”