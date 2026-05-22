Dodgers Exec Vows Outfield Prospect Group Will ‘Win Another World Series’

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already won two World Series with a star-caliber outfielders that were acquired from outside the organization.

But according to Dodgers director of player development Matt McGrath, their run of championship-caliber teams won’t end when veterans like Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker or even Andy Pages move on.

McGrath spoke confidently in the Dodgers’ loaded farm system and shared why he believes they will win a World Series with outfield prospects like Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Zyhir Hope and Eduardo Quintero.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Dodgers opened the 2026 season with the No. 2 ranked prospect pool in the majors, trailing only the Milwaukee Brewers. In De Paula, Sirota, Hope and Quintero, they also have four outfielders among MLB’s top-100 prospects, plus shortstop Emil Morales, who was No. 92.

The Dodgers ‘Believe’ Their Outfield Prospects ‘are Going to Help us win Another World Series’

Sirota is only 22. Hope is 21. De Paula and Quintero are only about to turn 21 later this season. Each is at least one season away from the majors, with Sirota, Hope and De Paula manning the Dodgers outfield at Double-A Tulsa.

Yet McGrath is hoping they’ll all stay once they arrive.

“It’s really just been circumstantial that they’ve stuck together like this,” McGrath told MLB.com. “It’s just naturally developed this way and we would love to get these guys to LA together someday.”

It is plausible that Dodgers president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes part with some of their outfield surplus to land an elite player like Detroit Tigers ace lefty Tarik Skubal that puts them over the top this year. But McGrath doesn’t hope for that.

“It’s been our philosophy — and it starts with Andrew and Brandon — to continue to grow as many home-grown pieces as you can,” McGrath said. “That’s what really helps field a winner.

“So when we look at this depth, we’re not developing guys to help another organization. We believe these guys are going to help us win another World Series in LA.”

Each Dodgers Outfield Prospect has a ‘Unique and Balanced Skill Set’

The Dodgers prospects may all play the same general position. But they have all landed in Los Angeles in various ways, since Hope and Sirota were acquired in trades with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. De Paula was signed as an international free agent at 16 years old.

“Each one of them really provides a unique and balanced skill set,” McGrath said. “Josue doesn’t really have too many holes in his swing, and he’s been coming along defensively. Zyhir has exhibited incredible power potential, and he’s made big developmental progress with his bat overall.

“Mike has just been fantastic all around since we got him from Cincinnati. He’s been one of the most dangerous hitters in the minors since he got here.”

Aside from their top-four prospects being outfielders, six of their top-10 and 12 of their top-30 play either left, center or right field. McGrath said there’s nothing to that trend though.

“I don’t think it’s a concerted effort to hone in on outfielders. I just think our international scouting group and our scouts across the board have been identifying talent and it just happens to be outfielders for the time being,” McGrath said. “We’ve had depth at different positions at various other times, and we’re not punting on those positions right now, it’s just the case that we’re identifying a really, really good group of outfielders right now.”