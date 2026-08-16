Dodgers Star Max Muncy Hits Major Career Milestone During Brewers Series

When the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up Max Muncy from the scrap heap in 2017, no one could have predicted how his career would unfold. Muncy hit the 10-year service time threshold in the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, per The Athletic‘s Fabian Ardaya.

And in typical Max Muncy fashion, he celebrated that milestone with a home run. He teed off on Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson for a solo shot, tying the game 1-1 at the time.

Max Muncy Celebrates 10 Years of Service Time

Max Muncy becomes the latest MLB player to reach the 10-year service time threshold. Fewer than 10% of all players last long enough in the league to reach that milestone.

The overwhelming majority of those 10 years have been spent with the Dodgers, whom he signed with as a minor league free agent in 2017. Since his club debut in 2018, he’s put together quite an impressive career.

For his Dodgers career, Muncy carries a .233/.357/.485 slash with 232 home runs, 128 OPS+, and 30.5 bWAR. He is more of the typical new-school approach of power and patience. Per 162 games over his Dodgers tenure, he’s averaging 36 home runs and 97 walks.

Muncy has been named to three All-Star teams (2019, 2021, 2026). He’s also played a key role in three World Series championships in the previous six seasons.

But perhaps the crowning achievement of his career came earlier this season. He became Dodger Stadium’s all-time home run leader. He also climbed up to fifth place on the franchise’s all-time home run leaderboard, passing Ron Cey. Next on the list is Roy Campanella, but that might have to wait until 2027.

The additional perk of reaching 10 years of service time is that Muncy gains 10-and-5 rights. That would allow the veteran infielder to veto any potential trade. However, that doesn’t seem like an obstacle for either Muncy or the Dodgers to overcome.