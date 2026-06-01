Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Change Before Diamondbacks Series

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on their National League West rival Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Dodgers won the series finale 9-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Third baseman Max Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run and one RBI in the win.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

Ahead of Monday’s series opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote on X: “Dodgers 6/1 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas 2B A. Call LF E. Sheehan SP”

Max Muncy is batting seventh, after batting sixth in Sunday’s win. It will mark Muncy’s seventh game this season in which he is the team’s No. 7 hitter.

On the season, Muncy is batting .257, with 45 hits, 39 runs, six doubles, 14 home runs, 21 RBIs in 52 games.

As the team’s No. 7 hitter, Muncy is batting only .125 with only two hits and seven strikeouts. The move was likely a result of the Dodgers facing a left-handed pitcher on Monday. However, Muncy has had success against left-handed pitching this season, as he has a .790 OPS, which is above league average.

Against left-handed pitchers, Muncy is batting .231, with nine hits, three home runs, seven runs and four RBIs in 43 plate appearances.

Muncy has appeared in five consecutive games since returning to the lineup following his wrist injury on May 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks have also announced their lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB wrote on X: “D-backs 6/1 K. Marte 2B C. Carroll RF G. Perdomo SS N. Arenado 3B P. Smith DH G. Moreno C I. Vargas 1B J. Barrosa CF T. Troy LF E. Rodriguez SP”

The Arizona Diamondbacks most recently lost 3-2 against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. They were swept in the three-game series. Prior to the sweep, the Diamondbacks had previously won 11 out of their last 12 games, including two series sweeps against the National League West San Francisco Giants.

In their last 10 games, Arizona is 6-4, with a .237 batting average, a 3.03 ERA and have outscored opponents by 10 runs

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who once blocked a trade to the Dodgers, will make his 12th start of the season. He is currently enjoying a bounceback season as he has a 5-1 record with a 2.31 ERA across 66.1 innings pitched. Last season, Rodriguez ended with a 5.02 ERA.