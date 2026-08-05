Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Change During Cubs Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-1 loss on Tuesday.

Max Muncy (who batted 4th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 8/5 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B T. Edman LF K. Tucker RF M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas 2B H. Feduccia C E. Lauer SP”

Muncy has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .253 with 87 hits, 21 home runs, 49 RBIs, 61 runs and two stolen bases in 104 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season with the Dodgers.

Before the Dodgers, Muncy had spent the first two years of his MLB career on the Athletics.

The 35-year-old has helped the franchise win three World Series titles (including two straight).

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-45 record in 114 games.

They are just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 36-22 in 58 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Dodgers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix (they are off on Thursday).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 65-49 record in 114 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-24 in 57 games at home).

After their series with the Dodgers, the Cubs will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field (before visiting the Royals on Friday in Kansas City).