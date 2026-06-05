Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Angels Series

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy left the game with an injury.

Jomboy Media wrote: “A violent collision between Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas leads to both players leaving the game”

Dodgers Make Max Muncy Decision

For Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/5 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF W. Smith C A. Call LF M. Rojas 2B S. Espinal 3B R. Sasaki SP”

Muncy is not in the lineup on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .254 with 48 hits, 14 home runs, 22 RBI’s and 40 runs in 57 games this season.

Dodgers Nation wrote: “Shohei Ohtani is back at DH after having yesterday off, Santiago Espinal is in for Max Muncy at 3rd and Roki Sasaki is on the mound. Let’s make it four straight wins over the Angels 💪”

Muncy is in his 11th MLB season (and 9th with the Dodgers).

He has helped the franchise win the World Series three times.

Over 1,077 career games, Muncy is batting .231 with 803 hits, 228 home runs, 626 RBI’s, 633 runs and 18 stolen bases.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are off to a strong start to the 2026 season with a 40-23 record in 63 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 20-11 in 31 games at home).

After three games with the Angels, the Dodgers will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Angels Right Now

The Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 24-39 record in 63 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 11-21 in 32 games on the road).