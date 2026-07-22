Max Muncy Makes Los Angeles Dodger History in Game vs. Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, June 21. In Game 1, the Phillies defeated the Dodgers in an offensive showdown 10-7.

Tonight, the Dodgers currently lead 2-1 in the seventh inning, thanks to a two-run home run from third baseman Max Muncy off Zach Wheeler.

While it gave the Dodgers a small lead, the home run has a little more meaning behind it.

Max Muncy Ties Ron Cey on the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Time Home Run List

After nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Muncy has cemented his name in LA Dodger history by tying former third baseman Ron Cey on the franchise’s all-time home run list.

Muncy’s two-run shot off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler in the top off the fourth inning was his 228th home run in a Dodger uniform.

Max Muncy is tied with Ron Cey for second most Home Runs in L.A. #Dodgers history. Eric Karros with 270 HR is the leader. https://t.co/vt2g8M9432 — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) July 22, 2026

With 60 games left in the season, Muncy inevitably will surpass Cey as he looks to reach Dodgers sportscaster Eric Karros for the overall spot. Karros has 270 home runs with the Dodgers.

His home run was a 421 foot blast to dead center.

Muncy signed a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason with the Dodgers, and has been one of the best value contracts this season.

He’s slashing .264/.360/.508 with 19 home runs, 16 doubles, and 45 RBIs.

Including the Brooklyn Dodgers, Muncy ranks fifth on the all-time home run list behind Roy Campanella, Eric Karros, Gil Hodges, and Duke Snider.

Most home runs in Dodgers history: Duke Snider: 389Gil Hodges: 361Eric Karros: 270Roy Campanella: 242Max Muncy: 228Ron Cey: 228 https://t.co/Gn0eEV4eEP — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 22, 2026

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