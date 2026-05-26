Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Amid Rockies Series

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers most recently won the series opener 5-3, as they scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Max Muncy was absent from the team’s lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Max Muncy Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF W. Smith C M. Rojas 2B E. Hernández 3B”

All-Star third baseman Max Muncy continues to be absent from the team’s lineups after he had to leave Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Muncy suffered a wrist injury on that occasion as he was hit by Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby.

Muncy being away from the lineup on Tuesday was anticipated as manager Dave Roberts had previously stated that the hope was for Muncy to be available on Wednesday.

DodgerBlue posted on X: “Dave Roberts said Max Muncy is doing better today. Some of the swelling has dissipated and he hopes Muncy will be in the lineup on Wednesday.

He feels good about Muncy avoiding the IL, but still didn’t totally rule it out.”

Dodgers Entering Tuesday’s Matchup

The Dodgers have now won their last three games and will look to secure their second consecutive series win over a National League West opponent on Tuesday. They have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games, which is tied for the best record in the National League in that span.

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer will make his Dodgers debut after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season. Lauer appeared in eight games for the Blue Jays this season posting a 1-5 record with a 6.69 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched.