Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Major Max Muncy Change Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Reds for the first game of their four-game series on Monday.

The Dodgers are entering this game cold, as they lost each of their last two games. Yet, they will now be looking to get things back on track against Cincinnati from here.

As Los Angeles prepares for their series against the Reds, they have announced a significant lineup change regarding Max Muncy.

Los Angeles Dodgers Dropping Max Muncy to Seventh in Batting Order

Muncy is being dropped to seventh in the Dodgers’ batting order for Monday’s game against the Reds. This is after he batted third against the Marlins in their Sunday matchup.

Muncy will also be switching to third base after being Los Angeles’ DH in their last game.

The Dodgers’ batting order for their game against the Marlins is as follows:

T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

M. Rojas 2B

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernández 1B

J. De Paula DH

Looking at Muncy

Muncy dropping to seventh in Los Angeles’ batting order comes after he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins on Sunday, with two strikeouts.

While Muncy struggled last game, he certainly could bounce back against the Reds. Before his hitless performance against the Marlins, he had hits in each of his previous six games. With that, don’t be surprised if he has a strong bounce-back game for Los Angeles on Monday.

Muncy has 28 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .254 batting average in 137 games this season with the Dodgers. He has been a big part of the Dodgers’ offense this season, just like he has been for years now.