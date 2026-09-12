Former Los Angeles Dodgers 29-Year-Old Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in the middle of their series against the Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers have been hot as of late, as they have won each of their last eight games. Yet, as Los Angeles continues their series against the Marlins, one of their former pitchers has been cut by their new team.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Michael Grove Cut by Rays

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they have designated former Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove for assignment.

“The Tampa Bay Rays have selected RHP Brody Hopkins from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Alex Cook to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Michael Grove has been designated for assignment,” the Rays posted on X.

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected RHP Brody Hopkins from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Alex Cook to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Michael Grove has been designated for assignment. Hopkins will wear No. 88. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 12, 2026

Grove being designated for assignment comes a month after he was sent back down to Triple-A Durham by Tampa Bay. In three games this season with the Rays before being designated for assignment, he posted a 1-0 record, a 5.14 ERA, and six strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Now, with Grove being designated for assignment by Tampa Bay, he will be hitting the waiver wire and can be claimed by any interested team. With that, it will be interesting to see if another team claims him. The possibility should not be ruled out.

Looking at Grove’s Time In Los Angeles

Grove spent three seasons with Los Angeles from 2022 to 2024. In 64 games over that span, the 6-foot-3 righty posted a 7-7 record, a 5.48 ERA, and 151 strikeouts. Additionally, he was also a member of the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series championship team.

Overall, Grove had his struggles with consistency during his time with the Dodgers but also had some solid moments. It will now be interesting to see where he ends up after being designated for assignment by the Rays.