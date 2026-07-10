MLB Announces Shohei Ohtani’s All-Star Game Replacement

Shohei Ohtani’s status was already in question heading into next week’s All-Star Game in Philadelphia, and on Friday, we received some clarity.

In an announcement from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team not only scratched Ohtani from his scheduled start Friday night but also officially ruled him out of the All-Star Game due an irritation with his left knee.

“Shohei Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on the mound this evening against the D-backs due to continued irritation in his left knee,” the Dodgers’ statement read. “He will serve as the designated hitter the rest of the weekend, but following the series against the D-backs he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season. Unfortunately, due to these events, he will not be able to travel to Philadelphia and participate in the 2026 All-Star Game.”

Ohtani’s Replacement Revealed

With Ohtani ruled out, MLB moved quickly to fill his spot on the National League roster following the announcement Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals star Ivan Herrera will take his place as the NL’s designated hitter.

Iván Herrera has been named to the NL All-Star team! He replaces Shohei Ohtani on the roster. pic.twitter.com/Fi0m9FmhLW — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026

Herrera will now join outfielder Jordan Walker and closer Riley O’Brien as the only other Cardinals players selected to the National League All-Star roster.

Herrera’s 2026 Campaign

Herrera has stepped to the plate 334 times this season and is batting .249 with 83 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 59 runs scored. He is also slugging .395 with a .780 OPS.

He made his MLB debut in 2022 and has spent his entire five-year career in the majors with the Cardinals. This will mark his first All-Star selection.

The Cardinals reacted to the news on social media, posting: “All-Star Iván! Iván Herrera has been named to his first National League All-Star Team!”